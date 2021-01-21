Hackworth wins GOP's 38th District primary

Travis Hackworth, a 45-year-old business owner and member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, claimed victory late Thursday, emerging from a six-person race for the GOP nomination for the 38th District state Senate seat.

"Thank you ALL for all your support!! I am humbled by the turnout you all brought out! It was amazing," Hackworth posted on his campaign Facebook page.

The candidate posted that Hackworth received 1,984 unofficial votes, or 35.8% of total votes cast. Chad Dotson, a professor at the Appalachian School of Law received 23.6% and Elijah Leonard, a member of the Lebanon Town Council received 13.3%.

The campaign didn't immediately respond to request for comment.