 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hackworth wins GOP's 38th District primary
0 comments
breaking

Hackworth wins GOP's 38th District primary

{{featured_button_text}}

Travis Hackworth, a 45-year-old business owner and member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, claimed victory late Thursday, emerging from a six-person race for the GOP nomination for the 38th District state Senate seat.

"Thank you ALL for all your support!! I am humbled by the turnout you all brought out! It was amazing," Hackworth posted on his campaign Facebook page.

The candidate posted that Hackworth received 1,984 unofficial votes, or 35.8% of total votes cast. Chad Dotson, a professor at the Appalachian School of Law received 23.6% and Elijah Leonard, a member of the Lebanon Town Council received 13.3%.

The campaign didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

The district Republican committee has not yet released vote totals.

A special election is scheduled March 23 to fill the nearly three years remaining on the unexpired term of former Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who died New Year’s Day due to complications from COVID-19.

In a video posted on the campaign Facebook page just before midnight, an unidentified woman congratulate Hackworth and a room filled with cheering campaign volunteers.

"We want to congratulate Senator - hopefully - Hackworth and his wonderful wife. We wish you all the luck in the world and may God be with you," she said.

 

 

 

 

 

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts