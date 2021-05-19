Hackworth to open three district offices

RICHLANDS, Va. — Recently elected Virginia Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Richlands, plans to open three district offices in Norton, Pulaski and Richlands over the next two weeks.

“This is an important moment for our district,” Hackworth said in a statement. “I want residents of the 38th District to know that I’m here to listen and that our office is serious about being accessible to our entire region. This is necessary in a district this large to be people-centric and ensure we are effective advocates for our constituents. We’re just getting started.”

Hackworth is scheduled to attend ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each facility.

The Pulaski office is at 1060 Memorial Drive, Suite 16, and the opening event is Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norton office will be at 1060 Memorial Drive, Suite 16, and the opening ceremony will be May 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Richlands office is at 1515 2nd St., with an opening set for May 27 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.