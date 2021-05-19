 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hackworth to open three district offices
0 comments

Hackworth to open three district offices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC 01162021 Hackworth Travis

Travis Hackworth

RICHLANDS, Va. — Recently elected Virginia Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Richlands, plans to open three district offices in Norton, Pulaski and Richlands over the next two weeks.

“This is an important moment for our district,” Hackworth said in a statement. “I want residents of the 38th District to know that I’m here to listen and that our office is serious about being accessible to our entire region. This is necessary in a district this large to be people-centric and ensure we are effective advocates for our constituents. We’re just getting started.”

Hackworth is scheduled to attend ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each facility.

The Pulaski office is at 1060 Memorial Drive, Suite 16, and the opening event is Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norton office will be at 1060 Memorial Drive, Suite 16, and the opening ceremony will be May 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Richlands office is at 1515 2nd St., with an opening set for May 27 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts