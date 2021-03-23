Hackworth takes overwhelming win in 38th District Senate contest

Republican Travis Hackworth won an overwhelming victory tonight in the race to fill the vacant 38th District Virginia Senate seat.
Hackworth, 45, received 17,651 unofficial votes to claim the win over Democrat Laurie Buchwald, with 104 of 106 precincts reporting. She received 5,652.
He will fill the unexpired term of late Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who died Jan. 1.
All votes are unofficial until each locality completes its canvass.
Hackworth won every county in the district and lost only in the city of Radford, Buchwald's home district. Montgomery County is the only locality that hasn't posted its results yet.
