Grundy police officer shoots woman in struggle

A Buchanan County woman has been arrested and charged with a felony following a shooting incident involving a Town of Grundy police officer Saturday night.

Virginia State Police charged Melissa M. Trammel, 46, with one felony count of assault on a police officer. Trammel is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Grundy police officer provided a ride for Trammel to a motel in the 1000 block of Owl Street in Grundy, according to a press release.

When the officer helped Trammel get her possessions into her room, Trammel attacked the officer. A struggle ensued. The officer shot his gun one time, striking Trammel.

Both Trammel and the officer were transported to Buchanan General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both were treated and released.