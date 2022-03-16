Group works to identify area's mineral assets

ABINGDON, Va. – A public-private project designed to assess the region’s critical mineral assets and apply them toward economic development was unveiled Wednesday.

Evolve Central Appalachia, or Evolve CAPP, brings together a university-led research effort with public, private and academic interests in hopes of creating new industrial opportunities for Southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and portions of Tennessee.

It was announced Wednesday at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Abingdon as a project which aims to harvest the industrial, environmental and economic potential of rare earth elements, critical minerals and nonfuel, carbon-based products – all out of waste coal.

It is designed to generate a new industry and to create better environmental conditions in the Appalachian basin by accelerating waste coal clean up, according to a statement.

The research coalition includes Virginia Tech, the University of Kentucky and West Virginia University.

“We have a very large, diverse team with a lot of different backgrounds on the economic side, engineering, processing, community engagement, workforce development. We have all these different players so my role is to facilitate their expertise and put everything together,” Richard Bishop, a Virginia Tech professor and the project’s principle investigator, said.

The project has received $1.49 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a database of what types of minerals, elements and resources are available and accessible in a specific region of the four states including the Southwest Virginia counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Wise and the city of Norton.

“We know there is a resource here. We need to move it to that next stage so we know where that resource is, how much is there and what new opportunities can we create new business opportunities, economic development opportunities and jobs in the region,” Bishop said. “We’re trying to assemble all the information that has already been done, fill in those gaps and assemble all the known information and try to get the low-hanging fruit.”

Kevin Andrews, a member of the project leadership team and vice president and supervisory geologist of Marshall Miller & Associates of Blacksburg said work began earlier this year.

“We’re working in the second quarter of gathering information and very much in the compilation phase,” Andrews said. “We are starting to have the database compiled where we can look at general things and make decisions as we go forward – do we need to collect more data? How might we use the data to move forward with the resource as part of the second phase?”

Andrews said the size and scope of entities involved in this effort separates it from anything which preceded it.

“We’ll incorporate everything that has been done to this point,” Andrews said. “I think what’s different here is a lot of efforts in the past were a certain set of researchers, smaller scale. There are 24 industry partners, multiple universities, consulting firms, people who are very familiar with the geology of the area and how things work in the area, as far as mining goes.”

The initiative has identified seven objectives including:

* Determine the quantity and distribution of resources in the region.

* Formulate strategies to utilize coal waste streams to produce useful fuels and materials.

* Evaluate regional infrastructure and identify industries that may benefit from REE and CM production.

* Develop strategies to encourage business development.

* Guide research and development of new technologies.

* Frame plans to establish technology innovation centers.

* Implement stakeholder outreach and education initiatives.

The community colleges will serve as workforce training centers if businesses are established, Kris Westover, president of Mountain Empire Community College said.

“We’ve always had a connection to training and mining and we recognize the huge value and potential this project has. And we recognize the need to train a workforce with the processes and the needs that are going to come out,” Westover said. “We’re waiting to see what the process will look like, what the workforce needs will be and I love the idea of internships and trying to create a dual enrollment model for high school and community college students to build that STEM pipeline and have that workforce ready.”

The coverage area also includes 38 counties in eastern Kentucky, 12 counties in Tennessee including Claiborne, Hancock and Roane and 24 West Virginia counties.

A room at the Business Incubator will serve as a lab and storage area for information and samples, Andrews said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.