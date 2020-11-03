Group prays for peace, safety on Election Day

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday evening, amid the looming uncertainty about what Election Day will mean for the country, several dozen people met in the cafeteria of Sullivan Central High School to pray for, well, the country.
Led by a string of local Christian pastors, the group bowed their masked faces and prayed for peace and safety. For President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. For law enforcement agencies. For “the lost” (people who are not Christians) and for themselves and their churches.
“Listen, you better vote if you ain’t voted, and ... you better pray. You better pray because, listen, your nation needs you,” said Pastor Charles Biggs, who leads Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in Kingsport, to hearty “Amens” from the audience.
The pastors who led the prayers all delivered short sermons. Over and over, they stressed the need to accept tomorrow’s results as a reflection of God’s will. Some of them said that the extreme political polarization and social tensions of the current moment reflected biblical predictions of end times.
“We’re living in dangerous times, we’re living in unusual days,” Biggs said. “But ... there’s not a better day for the child of God to be living, and for you and I to be doing what we need to be doing for the Lord.”
Brad Broyles, the pastor of Gray Station Baptist Church in Johnson City, focused on the story of Jonah. The Old Testament prophet resisted God’s command to travel to Nineveh and share God’s love with people there — a temptation that Broyles applied to the problem of political divisiveness.
“If you have hatred in your heart for someone who has a different political opinion than yours, then you are guilty just as Jonah was of not wanting to go to Nineveh,” Broyles said.
“No matter what happens tomorrow night, may the church be the church. … Jesus Christ died for every sinner, not just those on one side,” he added.
The group also sang along to “The Star-Spangled Banner” — which was led by Dena Bowling and Serena Little — and sang several hymns, including the Lord’s Prayer.
Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance, who helped organize the event, sat at one of the cafeteria tables, along with commissioners Sam Jones, Angie Stanley and Larry Crawford. Diana Harshbarger, the Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, also attended.
Kingsport resident Eleanor Aulds said she’d found out about the vigil that morning and immediately decided to come.
“The whole point of prayer is that we’re trying to have in this nation what God wants, not this candidate or that candidate,” he said. “We are Christians here, and Christians have a heart for God.”
Bristol, Tennessee resident Dianne Necessary said she came to the vigil with her husband, Johnny, because “the country is in sad, sad shape.”
“Tomorrow we’ll see how bad it is,” she said grimly.
Asked how she felt after the vigil, she smiled.
“Better. Better,” she said.
