Group prays for peace, safety on Election Day

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday evening, amid the looming uncertainty about what Election Day will mean for the country, several dozen people met in the cafeteria of Sullivan Central High School to pray for, well, the country.

Led by a string of local Christian pastors, the group bowed their masked faces and prayed for peace and safety. For President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. For law enforcement agencies. For “the lost” (people who are not Christians) and for themselves and their churches.

“Listen, you better vote if you ain’t voted, and ... you better pray. You better pray because, listen, your nation needs you,” said Pastor Charles Biggs, who leads Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in Kingsport, to hearty “Amens” from the audience.

The pastors who led the prayers all delivered short sermons. Over and over, they stressed the need to accept tomorrow’s results as a reflection of God’s will. Some of them said that the extreme political polarization and social tensions of the current moment reflected biblical predictions of end times.

“We’re living in dangerous times, we’re living in unusual days,” Biggs said. “But ... there’s not a better day for the child of God to be living, and for you and I to be doing what we need to be doing for the Lord.”