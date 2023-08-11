BRISTOL, Va. — During Wednesday’s State of the Cities event, Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne referenced its location at the Bristol train station and voiced optimism that one day soon people could again use the site to access regular passenger service.

Osborne called passenger service “a goal we are all working toward,” but U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, took it one step further, linking the potential of locating an inland port in the region with passenger service.

Area state lawmakers and Washington County, Virginia, officials are trying to attract an inland port — a site to transfer freight from rail to truck and vice versa.

A 2022 study by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Port Authority determined the Mount Rogers District of Southwest Virginia was well-situated and well-suited to host the state’s second inland port. The first is at Front Royal, off I-81 in northwest Virginia.

“The inland port is important for manufacturing, companies coming in and that infrastructure. Because of that you have to build up your rail system. So it’s a whole lot easier to get rail from Christiansburg to Bristol if you have an inland port somewhere in the middle,” Griffith said.

“If the rail companies are already updating their lines for an inland port, it makes it a whole lot easier to get your rail service back here in Bristol, as you’re wanting it,” Griffith said. “This is a case where Bristol is a leader. [If it occurs] You now have rail in Bristol, which I think is good not only for manufacturing but for transportation and tourism.

“But it’s got to go Washington to Roanoke, Bristol, Chattanooga and Atlanta,” Griffith said. “Tennessee is working on that. Virginia is working on this leg but the two states have to work together to make that dream a reality.”

Griffith said Amtrak service would be important to all of the communities mentioned but likely none more than Bristol.

Another panelist on the program, Tennessee state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, said Tennessee leaders are, at last, coming to the table on rail service.

“This is the first time in history that Tennessee has put any money into rail. And that’s basically because of the leadership of Virginia and what they have done has kind of changed Tennessee,” Crawford said. “We realize that we better get on the ball.”

Crawford is referring to a recent report by the Tennessee Commission on Intergovernmental Relations which identified and ranked five potential routes for Amtrak service in that state. It includes a Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol route, which ranked third out of the possible five in terms of potential impact.

The state has requested possible federal funding for routes from Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta and from Memphis to Nashville. The study urged seeking federal funding for the Bristol route at the next opportunity.

Virginia officials have said repeatedly that extending Amtrak service from Roanoke to the New River Valley and ultimately Bristol is a goal, but that service shouldn’t end here but include Tennessee.

Service was extended to Roanoke in 2017 and funding is in place to bring Amtrak service to the New River Valley. A train station must be constructed first and that service is now expected to begin in 2026.

Last year Amtrak added a second daily train to serve Roanoke.

“I want to ride the train from Bristol to somewhere. I don’t care, I just want to ride,” Crawford said. “Hopefully it will happen in my lifetime … Often we forget we’re not just building for now. We’re not legislating things for now; it’s for the future.”