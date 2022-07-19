 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Griffith defends decision to vote against Finland-Sweden NATO resolution

Congressman Morgan Griffith.

Local 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) was among 18 Republican members of the House of Representatives who voted no on a resolution supporting the efforts of Finland and Sweden to join NATO following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

Others in the camp of 18 dissenters include  Bob Good and Ben Cline from Virginia as well as  Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) as well as Matt Gaetz (Fla.) voted no on the resolution which passed the house on a bipartisan basis 394-18. Two Democrat members and 17 Republican members of the House did not vote on the measure.

In a written statement Griffith, explained he does not believe that the House has the authority to weigh in on the issue, and said the resolution was rushed.

“The Senate has the constitutional role to ratify or reject accession to NATO, but the House does not. The resolution, in fact goes further than support for admitting Finland and Sweden to NATO by calling on the alliance’s other members to support it, too. I think that goes well beyond the House’s jurisdiction,” Griffith stated. “Decisions about the future of NATO need to be made carefully and with a full consideration of the facts. Discussion about what assets Finland and Sweden would bring to the alliance has been insufficient.”

Griffith further stated that he agreed with former President Trump’s assertion that NATO allies should invest more in their defense systems before NATO takes on more obligations.

 “I am not inherently against admitting Finland and Sweden to the alliance, but considering that substantial questions still hang over the future of NATO and that this resolution was rushed to the floor, I voted no,” Griffith stated.

The push to support Sweden and Finland’s membership into the NATO alliance comes following rising tensions between the two nations and Russia following its invasion of Ukraine February 24. 

Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), voted in favor of the resolution.

