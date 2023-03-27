BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast Co-founder Bobby Griffin will be be honored with an endowment to support the annual event he helped start.

On Monday the event's leadership team announced they have raised $75,000 of a goal of $100,000 for the Bobby Griffin endowment to cover the expenses for guest speakers for future events, according to a written statement.

“Bobby played not only a vital part in the development of this annual prayer breakfast but also a vital part in the growth and development of Bristol,” said John Gregory. "He was a generous business leader with a heart of gold. He epitomized what it meant to be a servant leader and encourager. He was known for his generosity and love of others. This endowment will help continue not only his legacy but the legacy of this prayer breakfast."

Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will return to the Tri-Cities to speak at the annual prayer breakfast later this spring.

“Evangelist Will Graham is no stranger to our community,” said Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast team member Scott Emerine. “His family has a long history of connection to the Tri-Cities region. With its ministry in North Carolina, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, has made many trips to minister here. Most recently, Will Graham held a weekend celebration evangelism event in 2018. We are thankful to have him back for a time of prayer.”

The 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive, in Bristol, Virginia, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

Tickets for every prayer breakfast have sold out since the breakfast began, and seating is limited. Currently 38 of 50 tables have been sold.

Bronze table sponsorships can be purchased for $350. Silver, Gold, and Platinum sponsors also receive tickets to a private reception with Will Graham on Thursday evening before the breakfast. Silver sponsorships of $900 include a table and two tickets to the private reception, $1,250 Gold Sponsorship consists of 20 tickets and two reception tickets, and $2,500 platinum sponsorships receive four reception tickets and two speaker table tickets on the front and second rows.

The deadline for sponsorships is April 1.