Grants to aid broadband expansion in Southwest Virginia

Two Southwest Virginia planning districts will receive grants totaling more than $17.4 million to aid in expanding broadband service.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced more than $29.6 million in grants awarded through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, according to a written statement issued Tuesday. The funding will support five projects, connecting more than 11,700 households, businesses and institutions to broadband service, while leveraging more than $34 million in private and local investments, the release states.
“Now more than ever, we must ensure that Virginians in every part of our Commonwealth have access to reliable, high-speed internet,” Northam said in the statement. “With these grants, we will help bridge the digital divide in unserved communities and provide thousands of households and businesses with the connections they need to work, learn and thrive.”
The Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission will receive more than $16.28 million in grants. The funds will be used to install 1,312 miles of fiber across the district through a partnership with Point Broadband of Bristol, Virginia, formerly BVU OptiNet. The project will provide access to 8,335 serviceable units, including 82 businesses in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties.
The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission is to receive $1.23 million. Working with Scott County Telephone Cooperative, the funds will allow extending 73 miles of fiber, at gigabit speeds, in Lee County and provide access to 679 total serviceable units.
Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project based on need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity and the cost and leverage of the proposed project, the release states. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area, according to the statement.
In this application year, the state received 45 applications from 53 units of local government that partnered with 26 internet service providers, requesting more than $105 million in funding. The five projects announced Tuesday are the first round of high-ranked projects, according to the statement.