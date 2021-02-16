Grant program to support nature-based projects launched in Southwest Virginia

WISE, Va. - The launch of a competitive local grant program to support nature-based economic and community development projects in seven counties in Southwest Virginia was announced Monday by UVA Wise, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy.

The Cumberland Forest Community Fund will be available to projects in the counties of Wise, Russell, Tazewell, Dickenson, Buchanan, Lee, Scott and the city of Norton.

The program is conducting its first request for proposals, seeking projects and initiatives that produce “triple bottom line outcomes” through tangible contributions to: local economic development, including jobs, visitor spending and lodging taxes; increased community capacity such as green infrastructure investments, outdoor recreation/tourism capacity building, strategic planning and creation of local policies/conditions that enable nature-based economic development; and enhanced environmental quality, benefits to land, water and air quality.

A grant of $100,000 was provided to UVA Wise from the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership, which is managed by The Nature Conservancy, according to a news release from UVA Wise. It will be made available to eligible applicants whose projects are selected for funding. UVA Wise will manage the grant program.