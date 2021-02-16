Grant program to support nature-based projects launched in Southwest Virginia

WISE, Va. - The launch of a competitive local grant program to support nature-based economic and community development projects in seven counties in Southwest Virginia was announced Monday by UVA Wise, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy.
The Cumberland Forest Community Fund will be available to projects in the counties of Wise, Russell, Tazewell, Dickenson, Buchanan, Lee, Scott and the city of Norton.
The program is conducting its first request for proposals, seeking projects and initiatives that produce “triple bottom line outcomes” through tangible contributions to: local economic development, including jobs, visitor spending and lodging taxes; increased community capacity such as green infrastructure investments, outdoor recreation/tourism capacity building, strategic planning and creation of local policies/conditions that enable nature-based economic development; and enhanced environmental quality, benefits to land, water and air quality.
A grant of $100,000 was provided to UVA Wise from the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership, which is managed by The Nature Conservancy, according to a news release from UVA Wise. It will be made available to eligible applicants whose projects are selected for funding. UVA Wise will manage the grant program.
“We are very excited to be partnering with UVA Wise to launch this new grant program that will provide seed funding to support entrepreneurial individuals and communities that have viable plans for sustainable nature-based economic development,” said Brad Kreps, The Nature Conservancy’s Clinch Valley program director. “This funding will help support local projects and local communities, creating positive outcomes for both people and nature.”
The types of projects that may receive funding include, but are not limited to, downtown revitalization initiatives; recreational trails and/or greenways; development and/or promotion of natural or cultural assets in local communities; renewable energy projects; outdoor recreation, sustainable forestry or agricultural businesses or initiatives; and land or water restoration projects, the release states.
“Few grant programs are open to both entrepreneurs and communities. The Cumberland Forest Community Fund is unique, and we believe it will serve as a significant resource to the region,” said Shannon Blevins, vice chancellor for economic development and strategic initiatives at UVA Wise.
Proposals are being accepted now through March 29. For more information on the fund, including the program guidelines and application, visit www.oxbowcenter.com/communityfund.