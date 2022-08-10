 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grant money helps county fund a second student resources officer at each high school

  • Updated
School Resource Officer Virginia Middle School
Earl Neikirk/BHC

Additional school resource officers are on the way to each of the four high schools in Washington County, Virginia.

Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran announced during Monday's Abingdon Town Council meeting that Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook obtained a grant to fund an additional school resource officer at Abingdon High School.

The Abingdon Police Department supplies officers at the two schools in the town limits – Abingdon High School and E.B. Stanley Middle School.

In turn, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis has obtained similar state funding to put an additional school resource officer (SRO) at John S. Battle High School, Patrick Henry High School and Holston High School.

“In Washington County, we’ve had school resource officer for years,” Andis said. “We’ll be adding an additional school resource officer to every high school in the county,”

The sheriff’s office provides 14 officers to cover all schools in the county – with the exception of the schools in Abingdon, Andis said.

“They are in every school – elementary, middle school and high school,” he said.

The four-year grant will allow flexibility for officers who need to take time off.

“They wanted to increase it across the state,” Andis said. “And it will help us tremendously. With these additional officers, it will be a lot more coverage.”

 jtennis@bristolnews.com

 

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

