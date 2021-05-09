Graduation ceremonies held at UVa-Wise, Emory & Henry

Members of the Class of 2021 walked across the stage to receive their diplomas at area colleges and universities Saturday.

228 graduates donned a branded mask, maintained social distance and crossed the stage at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, earning either a bachelor of arts, bachelor of science or bachelor of science in nursing degree. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Carl Smith Stadium.

UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry welcomed graduates on the historic day saying, “In many ways, you are uniquely prepared for the world. In your last year and half of college, you have been tested and challenged in ways never seen or fathomed. I know it has not been easy, and I applaud you for your determination, your resilience, your commitment to one another and this community — and your unflappable commitment to earning your College degree.”

Alan Levine, executive chairman, president, and CEO of Ballad Health, delivered the commencement address.

“You are inheriting, and being entrusted with, the future of this incredible but very complex country and world of ours,” Levine said. “America’s past greatness has, and her future will, rest on the strength of faith and a culture that recognizes goodness, compassion and giving will always triumph over strife and evil.”