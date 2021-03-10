Gov. Northam: Southwest vaccination rate above state average

Next week, Virginia is scheduled to receive about 188,000 first doses and about 170,000 second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Avula said. The Johnson & Johnson allocation is expected to remain small until the week of March 29, when the state is expected to receive 100,000 doses.

“That will really be the time our access and our supply increases. That will be the time we’re doing these continued large, mass events, but hospitals are getting more and more, private providers and pharmacies will also be getting more and more,” Avula said. “I think all of that puts us on a trajectory to really meet the demand for the 1b group by the second or third week of April and meet what the president said that all Americans will be able to be vaccinated by the end of May — and we may be ahead of that schedule.”