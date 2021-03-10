Gov. Northam: Southwest vaccination rate above state average

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam touted COVID-19 vaccination efforts in far Southwest Virginia Tuesday, as the region continues outpacing state averages.
Northam called the vaccination trend “good news,” during a media briefing, as cases continue trending downward statewide. The state reported its first case a year ago and Sunday will mark the anniversary of Virginia’s first COVID death.
“We’re now in what we hope is the final phase of this pandemic, and the future really does look hopeful,” Northam said, adding that the state is now averaging more than 50,000 vaccine doses administered per day and more than 70,000 doses have been given on some days.
More than 20.1% of the residents of 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia have received at least one dose of COVID-10 vaccine, compared to the statewide average of 18%. Additionally, more than 12.3%, or over 39,000 people, are fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
More than 1.5 million state residents have received at least the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and the state is now receiving and administering doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.
“Some of our health districts have done so well vaccinating a majority of those 65 and older that they’re able to increase vaccinations eligible under category 1b, such as people under 65 with pre-existing conditions,” the governor said. “A great example is the three far Southwest Virginia health districts — Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO. They’ve started increasing vaccinations of people with health conditions at the beginning of this month.”
The state defines phase 1b as “frontline essential workers, people 65 and older, people age 16 to 64 with increased risk for severe illness, those living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.”
The state is setting up mass vaccination events, with the first three scheduled in Danville, Petersburg and Portsmouth.
Virginia expects to receive more doses of vaccine, according to state vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula.
Next week, Virginia is scheduled to receive about 188,000 first doses and about 170,000 second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Avula said. The Johnson & Johnson allocation is expected to remain small until the week of March 29, when the state is expected to receive 100,000 doses.
“That will really be the time our access and our supply increases. That will be the time we’re doing these continued large, mass events, but hospitals are getting more and more, private providers and pharmacies will also be getting more and more,” Avula said. “I think all of that puts us on a trajectory to really meet the demand for the 1b group by the second or third week of April and meet what the president said that all Americans will be able to be vaccinated by the end of May — and we may be ahead of that schedule.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC