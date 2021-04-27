Gov. Northam recommends ARC funding for projects in Southwest Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday recommended that eight Southwest Virginia projects receive more than $2.99 million in Appalachian Regional Commission funding.

The projects were among 13 totaling $4.1 million recommended by the administration. The ARC is expected to finalize approval of project awards later this year, according to a news release.

ARC grants are aimed at helping build a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that serve as catalysts for bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities while preserving their character, the release states.

The following projects are recommended for funding:

» $275,000 for the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon to complete the transformation of the 22-acre historic William King Museum of Art into a safe and accessible destination.

» $500,000 to restore and enhance the historic Russell Theater, which would serve as a community facility for downtown Lebanon, and provide two full-time and three part-time jobs.

» $438,826 for the Hamiltontown sewer project in Wise County, to install 5,540 linear feet of new gravity sewer lines, providing new sewer service to 13 households.