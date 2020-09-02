Gov. Northam not easing restrictions prior to Labor Day

“I understand from a business perspective the importance of Labor Day, but we have come too far to go back. I would emphasize the spikes in cases we saw after Memorial Day and July 4. We know we have a lot of tourists that come into Virginia for the Labor Day weekend, so we’re being as cautious as we can,” he said. “If we can keep the numbers down in the communities, then it will allow our schools to reopen sooner, our colleges and universities and our businesses. That’s really the goal of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Statewide, case counts rose in July and declined in early August but are rising again, according to information provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests remained relatively flat since July but is also trending slightly upward, he said. Asked what metrics he would consider to further ease restrictions, Northam talked about testing positivity.

“Right now, our positivity rate was 7.4% and is hovering around seven. It has been over 20% and been down in the sixes,” Northam said. “This virus is still out there. It’s alive and well and very, very contagious. Regarding the commonwealth as a whole, I’m not prepared at this time to make any significant changes,” he said.

Northam stopped short of defining a specific metric such as case counts or positivity percentages that would prompt loosening restrictions, but spoke in generalities.

“In order to be where we need to be — a more comfortable place — people need to continue to be vigilant. I can’t say that enough. It’s in our hands, it really is,” Northam said. “We could get this under control very easily if we all did the right thing. All I’m asking of Virginians is to do the right thing.”