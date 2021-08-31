Gov. Lee announces USAntibiotics is investing $16M in Bristol manufacturing facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. – USAntibiotics is investing $16 million in the manufacturing facility it opened earlier this year in Bristol, Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced here Monday.
The plant, a 360,000-square-foot facility at 201 Industrial Drive, created 63 jobs.
It is the only manufacturing facility in the U.S. authorized to produce amoxicillin and amoxicillin clavulanate, two of the most widely prescribed antibiotics in the U.S. For that reason, the Department of Homeland Security has identified USAntibiotics as critical infrastructure, according to a news release from the state.
“This investment by USAntibiotics is a win not only for Tennessee, but for the entire country,” Lee said. “Tennessee is known globally as a hub for the health care industry, and we are proud to welcome the only American-made Amoxicillin facility to Bristol.”
The building was formerly occupied by Neopharma Tennessee, which filed for bankruptcy and closed. It was purchased in April by Atlanta-based Jackson Healthcare.
Lee was joined at the event by state Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, USAntibiotics officials and local leaders.
“USAntibiotics is focused on what it does best – producing life-saving antibiotics and making them accessible to all Americans,” Rick Jackson, CEO of Jackson Healthcare, the parent company of USAntibiotics, said in a news release. “We are proud to have our operations in the state of Tennessee and of the role we play in manufacturing high-quality, made in America products that support health and wellness and that reduce our dependence on vital medications produced outside our country.”
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said, “When choosing to invest and make a home in our community, our industry partners quickly realize the potential for growth that stems from the strategic, logistical and economic advantages of being located in Bristol, Tennessee. We proudly welcome USAntibiotics to Bristol, along with the key strategic role our community will now play in ensuring safe and secure access to these medications for our entire country.”