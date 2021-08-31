Gov. Lee announces USAntibiotics is investing $16M in Bristol manufacturing facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. – USAntibiotics is investing $16 million in the manufacturing facility it opened earlier this year in Bristol, Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced here Monday.

The plant, a 360,000-square-foot facility at 201 Industrial Drive, created 63 jobs.

It is the only manufacturing facility in the U.S. authorized to produce amoxicillin and amoxicillin clavulanate, two of the most widely prescribed antibiotics in the U.S. For that reason, the Department of Homeland Security has identified USAntibiotics as critical infrastructure, according to a news release from the state.

“This investment by USAntibiotics is a win not only for Tennessee, but for the entire country,” Lee said. “Tennessee is known globally as a hub for the health care industry, and we are proud to welcome the only American-made Amoxicillin facility to Bristol.”

The building was formerly occupied by Neopharma Tennessee, which filed for bankruptcy and closed. It was purchased in April by Atlanta-based Jackson Healthcare.

Lee was joined at the event by state Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, USAntibiotics officials and local leaders.