Goody bags provided to Smyth library patrons as mental health resource

The following businesses and organizations donated to the project: Ahmad Tea, Greever’s Drug Store, Lifetime Wellness Center, Lily Pad, Loudoun Mutual Insurance, Mount Rogers Community Services, New Day Recovery, Papa’s Café, Richardson Ambulance Service, Saltville Friends of the Library, Sniffalicious Candle Company, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems and Two Leaves and a Bud.

Combs hopes the project will inspire her patrons in Marion to reach out and receive the help that is available in the community.

“We haven’t been able to let our patrons inside the building for such a long time, and we are very sad about that. Many of our patrons have such strong needs in this community. We have many patrons who don’t have WiFi services at home and have to sit in our parking lot to access the internet. Some don’t have any other ways to get books or even something printed,” Combs said.

Carter said the feedback from patrons in Chilhowie was all positive. She looks forward to doing more team-inspired initiatives.

The librarians agreed the project was an amazing experience that required a lot of work but produced a lot of smiles.

“During the pandemic, we’ve tried to be flexible, and help our community any way we can,” said Sheets.

“The COVID Care bags were just a little way of saying ‘we love you, we’re here, we appreciate you and we’re looking out for you.’”