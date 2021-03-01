Goody bags provided to Smyth library patrons as mental health resource

CHILHOWIE, Va. — One local library system is proving that libraries are more than just books.
Recognizing the emotional toll COVID-19 has had on the community, a team of librarians at Smyth County Public Library has opened a new chapter on the innovative ways to serve their patrons.
Kris Sheets, branch supervisor at Saltville Public Library, Heather Carter, branch supervisor at Chilhowie Public Library, and Amber Combs, adult programmer and circulations services assistant at Smyth County Public Library in Marion recently partnered to create COVID Care Bags for their patrons at all three locations.
As many as 33 free bags were handed out at each of branch Feb. 17 in celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day.
“I had been reading articles about the mental health situation because of the pandemic,” said Sheets, who headed up the team project. “We wanted to come up with a way to get mental health resources to our patrons, especially since they can’t come to us right now.”
Like many libraries in the region, the Smyth County libraries have been closed since March 2020 because of restrictions due to COVID-19. Instead, patrons can request materials through the library’s curb service pick-up.
“It started out as a project that would make people happy and it ended up becoming something that was so much bigger,” Sheets said.
Rose Likins, director of the Smyth County Public Library, said the project gave the three branches a chance to partner together.
“Both Saltville and Chilhowie branches have great personalities and great community spirits. We were looking for a way to do something across Smyth County. And, it was a good opportunity for our staff to collaborate. This initiative brought all three branches together and they did a wonderful job,” said Likins.
The librarians said they see the needs in the community every day — especially since the pandemic has put greater strains on employment opportunities.
“Based on things I read on Facebook, I knew that people were struggling,” said Sheets. “In addition to the pandemic, we are facing issues because of isolation. I have followed articles that indicate cases of domestic violence and substance abuse have gone up nationwide.
“I knew if this was happening nationwide, it was happening here.”
The librarians got into gear and began gathering resourceful information, donated by nonprofit organizations and businesses in the area.
“I knew the best way to get the resourceful information out was to couple it with something fun,” she said.
Designed to promote good mental health in adults, the care bags contained items including masks, hand sanitizer, crafts, tea, candy, hot chocolate, bath bombs, candle melts, wellness journals, and health tips and information, all provided by the library and community donors.
In addition, the bags offered information on where people could find services for food, mental health, crisis and substance abuse, and health and wellness.
There was information on insurance plans offered on a sliding scale, counseling services for children, parent and child interaction therapy, local health services and library resources, such as curb service and digital resources.
Lifetime Wellness of Marion and Saltville donated a day pass to the center for each patron.
“A free pen is great but to give people the opportunity to exercise or take a class is a real draw,” said Sheets. “We also wanted to make it fun, including things that make you smile.”
The bags included a small square of bubble wrap and a poem written by Sheets that reads, “Are you stressed and full of troubles? Then grab this sheet and pop some bubbles, one or two or three or four, still no smile? Then pop some more!”
Sheets said most of the donations came from local mom-and-pop businesses that stepped up to the challenge.
“The bags were completely homogeneous — we wanted to show unity, demonstrating that everyone is exactly the same,” Sheets said. “We realize that a bag filled with fun stuff isn’t going to solve any problems. But, what we’re trying to do is provide information that will direct people to the places that can help.”
The following businesses and organizations donated to the project: Ahmad Tea, Greever’s Drug Store, Lifetime Wellness Center, Lily Pad, Loudoun Mutual Insurance, Mount Rogers Community Services, New Day Recovery, Papa’s Café, Richardson Ambulance Service, Saltville Friends of the Library, Sniffalicious Candle Company, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems and Two Leaves and a Bud.
Combs hopes the project will inspire her patrons in Marion to reach out and receive the help that is available in the community.
“We haven’t been able to let our patrons inside the building for such a long time, and we are very sad about that. Many of our patrons have such strong needs in this community. We have many patrons who don’t have WiFi services at home and have to sit in our parking lot to access the internet. Some don’t have any other ways to get books or even something printed,” Combs said.
Carter said the feedback from patrons in Chilhowie was all positive. She looks forward to doing more team-inspired initiatives.
The librarians agreed the project was an amazing experience that required a lot of work but produced a lot of smiles.
“During the pandemic, we’ve tried to be flexible, and help our community any way we can,” said Sheets.
“The COVID Care bags were just a little way of saying ‘we love you, we’re here, we appreciate you and we’re looking out for you.’”