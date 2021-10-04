Glove makers to bring 2,500 jobs to Wythe County

As part of $8.5 million committed to the project by the state, the county will benefit from a $3 million expansion of the Fort Chiswell Wastewater Plant, a $1.5 million public sewer extension and $4 million to build a water tank serving all of Progress Park, the industrial park where the facility will be located. The new joint venture will be the largest building in the park located near the junction of I-81 and I-77.

Blue Start NBR founder Ken Mosher was part of the team that invented nitrile exam gloves in 1990 and saw the manufacturing move to Asia.

“Things have come full-circle,” he said of the return of manufacturing to the United States. “We felt that there was a very timely opportunity to not be dependent on the whims of Asia when we have right here in America all the skills, capabilities and intelligence to be market leading, self-sufficient and highly competitive,” Blue Star-AGI Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Jason said.

The governor’s press release said that the nitrile glove market is expected to grow 9% annually through 2027.