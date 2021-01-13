Glade Spring woman victim of fatal two-vehicle I-81 crash

The driver of a 2006 Mazda, Bridget D. Widener, 36, died at the scene. Widener was traveling north when her Mazda ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail. The Mazda came to a stop across the left lane, according to police.

Two tractor-trailers were traveling in the right northbound lane, and as the front tractor-trailer began to slow down, the second one, a 2018 Peterbuilt 567, moved into the left lane to pass and struck the disabled Mazda, the VSP said in a news release. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 76-year-old man from Bristol, Virginia, who was not identified, was not injured.