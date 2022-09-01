 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glade Spring man dies after multi-car crash

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Glade Spring, Virginia man has died following a Friday, Aug. 19 multi-car crash on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Jack M. Worley, 76, was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where he died from his injuries Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Worley was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 11 a half mile south of Route 737 when he came upon three cars stopped in the northbound lanes for construction work. According to the report, the Silverado ran into the rear of a 2019 GMC Arcadia causing a chain reaction crash up the line of vehicles. The Silverado then ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Two adults and two juvenile passengers in the three cars hit in the chain reaction accident were transported and treated for minor injuries. All of the other drivers and passengers in the three vehicles hit by the Silverado were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

