Glade Spring man charged with abduction, rape

A Glade Spring man is in custody facing felony charges including rape Tuesday after a report of a missing person being held against their will.

According to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Houston Everett Norris, a 37-year-old white male resident of Glade Spring, was arrested and charged with abduction, malicious wounding, and rape.

The arrest comes after the sheriff’s office received a complaint Monday of a reported missing person being held against their will and assaulted in Glade Spring, Virginia. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office located the victim and verified the complaint.

After a search for Norris that lasted only a few hours, he was located and arrested.