Glade Spring company officials give leaders a look at stave mill’s process

During the pandemic, the Atkins plant did lay off its workers, but Maggie Anderson, who oversees project development for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, said the layoff was unique for the company. While other companies regularly adjust staffing for the bottom line, she said, anyone who gets a job with Speyside keeps that position.

According to Bailey, the operation has an annual payroll of $1.85 million.

Mill employees gathered for the ribbon-cutting and received praise from officials.

Dwayne Ball, Washington County Board of Supervisors’ chairman, told them that he knows the work is hard, but “you do a very neat craft here.” Ball, who has a background in forestry, described the mill as a good operation.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Bettina Ring praised Speyside for overcoming the challenges of the pandemic. Noting that she previously served as a state forester and that agriculture is the commonwealth’s number-one industry and forestry is number three, Ring said, Speyside’s stave mill and cooperage were “tremendous wins for the region.”

Ring also celebrated that the white oak — the only wood that can be used to make bourbon barrels — is sustainably managed and the company works to protect the environment.