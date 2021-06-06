Girls Inc., Children's Inc. begin summer programming

BRISTOL, Va. — On June 1, Girls Inc. of Bristol officially opened their summer session at four locations — Bristol, Bristol Highlands Fellowship, Norton and Piney Flats. All four sites are still accepting new student enrollments at this time. While the main Girls Inc. of Bristol campus is a female-only facility, all other programs and sites are co-ed.
Girls Inc. and Children’s Inc. are currently enrolling students at:
• Bristol Campus: 613 Highland Ave. Bristol, Virginia, girls only
• Bristol Highlands Fellowship: 136 Commerce Court, Bristol, Virginia
• Piney Flats: 225 Methodist Church St. Piney Flats, Tennessee
• Norton: 201 Park Ave., Norton, Virginia
All programming sites provide daily breakfast, and all sites except Piney Flats provide lunch. Students attending the Piney Flats site are expected to pack a lunch. All sites are open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the exception of Norton, Virginia, where hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Girls Inc. and Children’s Inc. offer a unique summer program for children aged 5-18. The program features numerous field trips and exciting activities throughout the summer, designed to keep children engaged, learning and growing. While many summer programs can be costly, the Children’s Inc. program is specifically designed to be affordable and accessible to at-risk and low-income households. Each site offers national research-based programming designed to provide academic enrichment, life skills development and healthy living education.
Director of Outreach Callie Cunningham said, “Our summer programming provides a wonderful in-depth learning experience for each of our students. We are able to pack so much more into all-day programming than we can provide during afterschool programming. We can usually provide three different programs each day, giving a wider variety of experiences to engage more children.”
If you are interested in enrolling your child, please call 276-669-8686, email info_girlsinc@bvu.net or visit the Girls Inc. of Bristol website and click “For Parents.”
Girls Inc. of Bristol is an affiliate of the national Girls Inc. organization. Girls Inc. of Bristol is always accepting donations of food, clothing and household goods to assist in providing for students and families in need. If you wish to make a material donation, please contact Heather Lawson. If you wish to make a financial contribution, please donate at www.girlsinc-bristol.com.