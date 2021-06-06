Girls Inc., Children's Inc. begin summer programming

BRISTOL, Va. — On June 1, Girls Inc. of Bristol officially opened their summer session at four locations — Bristol, Bristol Highlands Fellowship, Norton and Piney Flats. All four sites are still accepting new student enrollments at this time. While the main Girls Inc. of Bristol campus is a female-only facility, all other programs and sites are co-ed.

Girls Inc. and Children’s Inc. are currently enrolling students at:

• Bristol Campus: 613 Highland Ave. Bristol, Virginia, girls only

• Bristol Highlands Fellowship: 136 Commerce Court, Bristol, Virginia

• Piney Flats: 225 Methodist Church St. Piney Flats, Tennessee

• Norton: 201 Park Ave., Norton, Virginia

All programming sites provide daily breakfast, and all sites except Piney Flats provide lunch. Students attending the Piney Flats site are expected to pack a lunch. All sites are open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the exception of Norton, Virginia, where hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.