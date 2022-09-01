Gilbert named controller for WCSA

Dwain Gilbert has been named controller for the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA), the third-largest water and wastewater utility in Southwest Virginia.

In his new role, Gilbert directs WCSA’s financial affairs, including the budget, financial reports and forecasts, and rates and fees, and serves as a member of the capital improvement funding, planning and leadership teams.

Gilbert brings more than two decades of experience to his new position, including 18 years with K-VA-T Food Stores in Abingdon. At K-VA-T, he served in numerous roles, including accounting systems manager, financial reporting supervisor, staff accountant and business manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Dwain to the WCSA team,” Robbie Cornett, general manager of WCSA, said in a press release. “His experience in multiple roles at K-VA-T and his familiarity with our community make him an ideal fit for the controller position. We look forward to the insight and value he will bring to WCSA’s financial management and strategic direction.”

A native of Council, Virginia, Gilbert earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, and a Master of Business Administration degree in accounting from King University in Bristol, Tennessee. He resides in Washington County with his wife, daughter and son.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to join WCSA and serve its customers and employees,” Gilbert says. “WCSA is known for the quality services it provides and its commitment to the residents it serves, and it’s a privilege to be a part of such a dedicated team.”

