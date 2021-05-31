Gift from 'an angel' gives hope to small church

“I had to sit down,” she said.

Bryant and Taylor, with unanimous consent of Tate’s four members, use the donation to establish a cooperative parish between seven different churches in Southwest Virginia, spanning from Saltville to Chilhowie to Marion, all of them in rural areas. Taylor explained that many small churches in the region have been struggling due to COVID-19 and a lack of new members.

The seven churches in the new parish will “work cooperatively with three pastors” sharing ministry “so they won’t be isolated,” said Taylor. Tate’s Chapel is geographically in the middle of the planned parish and Bryant hopes to use the church and its location to its full potential.

The gift will allow Tate’s Chapel to hire a student intern from Emory & Henry College. New ministries are also planned.

“I have a dream of a recovery ministry in the area. It’s so needed,” she said, referring to programs that will aid those addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Bryant is thankful for the gift and its potential to do good, but the donation has reminded her of the power of faithful church members, even when there are only four.