Gift from 'an angel' gives hope to small church

CHILHOWIE, Va. — Morning light streamed in from the rippled glass windows of Tate’s Chapel United Methodist Church as members assembled in their usual seats for the Sunday morning service. The pianist was running late, but no one seemed to mind the wait. They talked among themselves, longtime friends.
There’s Flo Clarke, wearing a floral blouse, with a pair of colorful Skechers on her feet. Mabel Jones sat one pew in front of Flo. Purple was her color of choice today, her outfit accented by a bracelet of pearls on her right wrist. Nell Testerman, dressed in green from head to toe, was seated next to Mable. She sported a purse with her first name stitched into the fabric. At the end of the pew was Nell’s daughter, Lisa Stokes, who has served as church secretary for years.
That accounted for everyone. Well, almost. A fill-in pastor was preaching today on this Pentecost Sunday because the church’s pastor, Rev. Lisa Bryant, was on vacation.
The faithful four never miss a service at Tate’s Chapel, even carpooling together. Like many rural churches, Tate’s Chapel used to draw a crowd, they said, but members moved away or passed away. Flo, Mabel, Nell and Lisa stayed, praying for a miracle to keep their tiny church alive.
And a miracle was received.
In early May, the church, founded in the late 1800s, learned that a woman in Johnson City had bequeathed the whopping sum of $700,000 to Tate’s Chapel. The magnitude of the gift both stunned the members and left them wondering if four older church ladies were up to managing such a sum. After all, the weekly offering sometimes didn’t bring in more than $50.
The windfall came from the estate of Elizabeth Wells, who died in August 2020 at the age of 97. She grew up attending Tate’s Chapel, according to the Rev. Jane Taylor, superintendent of the Clinch Mountain District of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. Taylor, who had once served as pastor for First United Methodist Church in Johnson City, where Wells was a member, was shocked when she learned of the gift.
“She was always perfectly dressed. Her hair was always perfect, and she always had a smile on her face. She was just a tremendous, sweet person,” Taylor said.
And obviously, very generous.
Lisa Stokes, the church secretary, had been informed by the executor for the Wells estate that a gift was forthcoming, but she was just as surprised about the size of the gift.
“When I got the paperwork that she was going to give us 10% of her estate, I figured it would be $10,000 or $20,000, not $700,000,” she said.
Members of Tate’s Chapel were grateful.
“I praised the Lord when I heard it. I knew Elizabeth and she was a great lady. We appreciate her very much. She’s an angel,” Flo Clarke said.
Mable and Nell called the donation a wonderful gift from above.
Bryant said that Tate’s Chapel had received estate donations in the past, so when she heard a gift was coming, she wasn’t very surprised. When the actual check arrived, however, her reaction was different.
“I had to sit down,” she said.
Bryant and Taylor, with unanimous consent of Tate’s four members, use the donation to establish a cooperative parish between seven different churches in Southwest Virginia, spanning from Saltville to Chilhowie to Marion, all of them in rural areas. Taylor explained that many small churches in the region have been struggling due to COVID-19 and a lack of new members.
The seven churches in the new parish will “work cooperatively with three pastors” sharing ministry “so they won’t be isolated,” said Taylor. Tate’s Chapel is geographically in the middle of the planned parish and Bryant hopes to use the church and its location to its full potential.
The gift will allow Tate’s Chapel to hire a student intern from Emory & Henry College. New ministries are also planned.
“I have a dream of a recovery ministry in the area. It’s so needed,” she said, referring to programs that will aid those addicted to drugs and alcohol.
Bryant is thankful for the gift and its potential to do good, but the donation has reminded her of the power of faithful church members, even when there are only four.
“The way I look at ministry is everyone has something to offer. No matter what your age, your financial situation, everybody has something to offer,” she said of the women of Tate’s Chapel. “They recognize that they’re older and can’t do the things that they once did. They’re very fervent in their prayers, and they’re very giving. I think this is going to open up even more possibilities for them to be in ministry to the community, so I’m excited.”
One thing’s for sure, the generous donation won’t change the faithful four. They’ll carpool to church on Sundays, take their seats and sing just as loud.
Cassie Clark is one of several Middle Tennessee State University journalism students who are spending 16 days in the area writing feature stories for the Herald Courier.