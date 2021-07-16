 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gift distribution will replace Santa Train for second year
0 comments
top story

Gift distribution will replace Santa Train for second year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Santa Train 02

Cars drive through the pick-up line at the Food City in St. Paul, Virginia, in 2020 for the annual Santa Train gift distribution. Santa Train officials announced today that the 2021 event will follow the same distribution plan.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier
BHC logo square

For the second consecutive year, the Santa Train will not run through Southwest Virginia but offer drive-thru gift distribution, as it did last year in response to COVID-19.

Santa Train officials made the announcement Thursday through social media channels. Prior to 2020, the train ran for nearly 80 years between near Pikeville, Kentucky, and Kingsport, bringing some Christmas cheer to the coalfield region.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Out of an abundance of caution for all our attendees, volunteers and employees, Team Santa Train has made the decision to once again hold a drive-thru gift distribution event at Food City locations throughout the area on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 to 10 a.m.,” according to the statement.

Events will be held at Food City stores in Pikeville, plus Clintwood, St. Paul and Weber City in Virginia.

“This year’s event will be just like last year’s drive-up celebration to ensure all our friends along the route stay happy and healthy. Santa’s elves will distribute 500 gift backpacks for children ages 2 to 12 and wrapping paper at each of the four locations,” according to the statement.

The Santa Train is a partnership between the Kingsport Chamber, CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts