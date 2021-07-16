Gift distribution will replace Santa Train for second year

For the second consecutive year, the Santa Train will not run through Southwest Virginia but offer drive-thru gift distribution, as it did last year in response to COVID-19.

Santa Train officials made the announcement Thursday through social media channels. Prior to 2020, the train ran for nearly 80 years between near Pikeville, Kentucky, and Kingsport, bringing some Christmas cheer to the coalfield region.

“Out of an abundance of caution for all our attendees, volunteers and employees, Team Santa Train has made the decision to once again hold a drive-thru gift distribution event at Food City locations throughout the area on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 to 10 a.m.,” according to the statement.

Events will be held at Food City stores in Pikeville, plus Clintwood, St. Paul and Weber City in Virginia.

“This year’s event will be just like last year’s drive-up celebration to ensure all our friends along the route stay happy and healthy. Santa’s elves will distribute 500 gift backpacks for children ages 2 to 12 and wrapping paper at each of the four locations,” according to the statement.

The Santa Train is a partnership between the Kingsport Chamber, CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls.