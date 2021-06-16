Ghost hunting team coming to Deery Inn June 25

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A team of paranormal researchers — ghost hunters — will probe Blountville’s Deery Inn for supernatural activity June 25, and the public is invited.
“The S.R.S Paranormal team will guide the hunt as they use their investigative equipment and teach the public the methods of their profession,” the group said in a statement.
The event will run from 6-11 p.m. at the inn and will be limited to 20 participants, the statement said. Participants need to be 12 and older. Tickets cost $25 apiece.
Email srshistorian@hotmail.com to register.
