Gate City man killed in car crash

Crime

A Gate City, Virginia man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Scott County Tuesday.

Robert P. Overbay, 66, of Gate City, Virginia, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center following the single-car accident on Yuma Road at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday. Overbay succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Overbay’s 2021 Nissan Versa was traveling west on Yuma Road in Scott County one mile west of Route 924 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole. The report said Overbay was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

