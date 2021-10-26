 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gate City man dies in single-vehicle wreck on Sunday
0 comments

Gate City man dies in single-vehicle wreck on Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GATE CITY, Va. – A Gate City man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday near Snowflake, Virginia.

Virginia State Police responded at 7:30 a.m. to the crash on state Route 71, approximately three-quarters of a mile south of state Route 671 (Snowflake Road). A 2018 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Route 71 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road again, struck a driveway and overturned several times, the VSP said in a news release.

The driver, Christopher R. Hackney, 28, of Gate City, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, the VSP said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Princess Mako finally marries sweetheart

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Princess Mako finally marries sweetheart

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Princess Mako finally marries sweetheart

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts