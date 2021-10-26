Gate City man dies in single-vehicle wreck on Sunday

Virginia State Police responded at 7:30 a.m. to the crash on state Route 71, approximately three-quarters of a mile south of state Route 671 (Snowflake Road). A 2018 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Route 71 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road again, struck a driveway and overturned several times, the VSP said in a news release.