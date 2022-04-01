Gas prices trickle downward

Mountain Empire gas prices remained virtually unchanged as March rolled into April, dropping just a few cents over the past week.

Pump prices in the greater Bristol area ranged from $3.79 per gallon on Friday to a high of $4.17 for regular unleaded fuel, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price around the Twin City was $3.99 per gallon with only a handful of retailers above the $4 mark.

AAA reported the average across Bristol and neighboring Scott and Washington counties was $4.02, unchanged from Thursday and about four cents per gallon less than last Friday.

Locally, the average for a gallon of diesel in Southwest Virginia was $4.98, unchanged from last week.

On Friday, President Biden announced plans to release 180 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserves, which sent oil prices below $100 per barrel and could signal future declines at the pump.

Friday’s statewide average price was $4.08 for unleaded gas across Virginia, down a penny from Thursday, but well below the $4.25 record price set on March 11.

The national averages are $4.21 per gallon for unleaded, down three cents since last Friday, and $5.10 for diesel, which is a three-cent increase, according to AAA.

Buchanan County reported the highest prices in Southwest Virginia with an average of $4.18 for regular unleaded, Russell County was at $4.04 and Tazewell County was at $4.03. Wythe County reported the lowest prices in Southwest Virginia with a $3.97 average.

Across the border the state average in Tennessee Friday was $3.99 for unleaded and $4.99 for diesel, according to AAA.

The Bristol-Kingsport averages were $3.92 for unleaded – down four cents from last Friday - and $4.95 for diesel which remained unchanged for the past week.

Johnson City also reported gas for $3.92 average on Friday while a gallon of diesel was cheaper, at $4.89, according to AAA.

The Energy Information Administration reported total domestic gasoline supply increased last week while gasoline demand decreased from 8.63 million barrels per day to 8.5 million.

“The drop in gas demand, alongside growth in total stocks, contributes to price decreases. If demand continues to decline as gasoline stocks continue to build, the national average will likely continue to move lower,” according to AAA.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.