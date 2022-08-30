Gas prices not expected to slow Labor Day travel

While fuel prices remain the highest in a decade for Labor Day, highway travel is expected to be heavy during the last long weekend of summer.

The national average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday, or 69 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. It is also $1.17 less than the national record of $5.01 per gallon established in mid-June, according to AAA.

Record high summer gas prices haven’t deterred road trippers and AAA does not expect Labor Day weekend to be any different, according to a written statement. AAA expects Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume could return to near pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays.

Virginia’s average price is $3.63 per gallon while Tennessee’s average is demonstrably lower at $3.43, according to AAA.

Drivers are seeing some of the highest prices ever at the pump for Labor Day. The last time prices were this high in Virginia for the holiday was back in 2012, according to AAA Virginia.

Prices are expected to continue declining but some factors could impact the trend.

“Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shutdown of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a written statement. “For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

Closer to home, the average price in Bristol, Virginia and parts of Southwest Virginia near the Tri-Cities was $3.61 per gallon Tuesday, according to AAA, or about five cents cheaper per gallon than last week but about 71 cents higher than one year ago.

Prices were lower in the greater Bristol area Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices ranged from a low of $3.34 to a high of $3.89 with most locations reporting prices in the mid $3.30 range to the mid $3.50 range.

AAA reported the average price in the greater Bristol – Kingsport, Tennessee area was $3.40, or 60 cents more per gallon than one year ago. Tuesday’s Johnson City average was lower, at $3.36 per gallon.

Diesel prices have also declined this summer but not as much as gasoline. The national average for diesel was $5.07 on Tuesday, 10 cents higher than a week ago and $1.80 higher than one year ago, according to AAA.

Virginia’s statewide average price for diesel is $4.94, while its $4.80 in Tennessee. The averages are $4.79 in Bristol-Kingsport, Tennessee, $4.75 in Johnson City and $4.94 in Southwest Virginia, according to AAA.

GasBuddy.com reported diesel prices ranged from $4.69 to $5.69 in the greater Bristol area on Tuesday.

Even though Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer, it’s not too late to make sure your vehicle is road-ready if you haven’t done so already.

“It’s important that drivers remember that their vehicle can break down just as easily over Labor Day weekend as it can at any time of year and that they take every precaution to ensure that their cars are road ready,” according to Morgan Dean of AAA Virginia.

Motorists should check air pressure in all tires, including the spare; inspect tires and tread depth; have your battery, air conditioning, windshield wipers, fluid levels, belts and hoses and headlights checked before hitting the road.

It’s also a good idea to charge your cell phone and make sure to have a charger in the vehicle and stock a summer emergency kit with jumper cables, tools, first aid supplies, flashlight with fresh batteries, road flare or reflective triangle, extra medications, snacks and water.