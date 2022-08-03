Gas prices down by close to 90 cents per gallon off June's peak

Gas prices continue dropping nationwide with Tennessee now ranked fifth lowest in the US. while Virginia ranks 18th, according to AAA.

Tennessee’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped to $3.73 on Wednesday – down 15 cents per gallon compared to one week ago – average pump prices locally are between six to 10 cents higher, AAA reported.

The average price was $3.79 in the Bristol-Kingsport Tennessee market Wednesday, which is 82 cents less than the record price of $4.61 set on June 12. The Johnson City, Tennessee average price was $3.80.

GasBuddy.com reports the price spread in the greater Bristol area Wednesday was 56 cents, ranging from $3.79 at a couple of Volunteer Parkway locations to $4.35. Most locations surveyed were in the $3.85-$3.95 range. A majority of locations in Kingsport, Tennessee were much less – in the $3.60-$3.75 range.

The national average price for unleaded was $4.16 Wednesday, down 14 cents compared to one week ago. The average price in Virginia is $3.94 with the average price across Southwest Virginia – including Bristol Virginia – was $3.96, according to AAA.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with more than 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a written statement. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do.

“For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week,” he said.

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets, according to AAA, are Texas ($3.71), South Carolina ($3.73), Georgia ($3.76), Oklahoma ($3.77), Arkansas ($3.77), Mississippi ($3.77), Tennessee ($3.78), Alabama ($3.78), Louisiana ($3.82) and Kentucky ($3.83).

Diesel prices ranged from $4.94 to $5.69 per gallon across Bristol on Wednesday, a spread of 75 cents, according to GasBuddy.com

AAA reports the average price of diesel in Bristol and Kingsport Tennessee was $5.07, nearly $2 more per gallon than one year ago. The record high average was $5.66 on June 12. The average price was $5.10 in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Statewide in Tennessee the average price is $4.95, compared to $5.13 in Virginia, but $5.14 across Southwest Virginia. The national average for diesel on Wednesday was $5.23.

AAA said typical summer demand could impact pricing

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. gas demand increased from 8.52 million b/d to 9.25 million b/d last week. The estimated rate is 80,000 b/d lower than last year, but it could slow pump price decreases if the trend holds. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.3 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl, signaling that higher demand reduced inventory last week.

New survey data from AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. About 64% of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.

Even with the price declines, gas remains between 90 cents and $1 higher than one year ago.