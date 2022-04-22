Gas prices creep back near $4 per gallon

BRISTOL, Va. – Gas prices crept upward in some parts of the Mountain Empire this week but generally remained below $4 per gallon.

A gallon of regular unleaded ranged from $3.75 to $3.99 across the greater Bristol area Friday, with many locations selling at $3.95, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices appeared to be a few cents cheaper on the Tennessee side of town, with some locations 20 cents cheaper at $3.75 per gallon.

Fuel prices had been declining in recent weeks after hitting record levels in mid-March.

The war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel, AAA said in a statement earlier this week. Meanwhile, as more places in the U.S. see pump prices fall below $4 a gallon, demand is ticking back up.

Crude prices hovered between $102 and $108 per barrel on world markets Friday.

The national average was $4.12 per gallon Friday, up five cents compared to last Friday. The average for diesel was $5.06, also five cents higher.

AAA reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.96 across all of Virginia, with a high of $4.27 in Northern Virginia. Closer to home, gas in Buchanan County sold for an average of $4.08 on Friday, according to AAA with many Southwest Virginia counties at or below $3.90.

The regional average was $3.88 for unleaded, up four cents from last Friday while the average price for diesel was $4.94, or five cents more than one week ago, according to AAA.

The average price across Tennessee was $3.85 per gallon for unleaded and $4.91 for diesel, both a cent higher than last Friday, according to AAA. Statewide prices ranged from $3.77 to $4.06.

The average in Bristol and Kingsport Tennessee was $3.80 on Friday, four cents more than last Friday while diesel rose a penny, from $4.86 to $4.87, according to AAA. One month ago those local averages were $4 for gasoline and $4.94 for diesel.

On average the greater Johnson City area was about two cents higher for unleaded but six cents cheaper for diesel, AAA reported. All remain well below record marks of $4.12 for unleaded $5 for diesel recorded in mid-March.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.