Gas prices continue to move higher with even higher prices anticipated

June’s arrival coincides with new record fuel price levels locally and a forecast that rising crude oil prices will drag pump prices even higher in the weeks ahead.

The most recent increases saw the average price of regular unleaded gasoline reach a new record in the Bristol-Kingsport Tennessee area, hitting $4.34 on Tuesday. That is a penny higher than Monday, six cents more than last Tuesday and 45 cents per gallon higher than just one month ago, according to AAA.

However a survey of Bristol Virginia, Scott and Washington counties in Virginia, revealed a record average price of $4.47, six cents higher than Tuesday, nine cents more than one week ago and 54 cents more than one month ago, according to AAA.

On Wednesday prices ranged from $4.29 to $4.59 per gallon across both Bristols, according to GasBuddy.com.

The national average for unleaded hit $4.67 Wednesday, a five-cent jump over Tuesday and 49 cents more per gallon than just one month ago, according to AAA. The average price in Virginia was $4.47 and $4.31 across Tennessee.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”

According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, the total domestic gasoline supply and gasoline demand both decreased last week. The softening of gas demand helped minimize price increases ahead of Memorial Day. However, gas demand may spike this week after drivers took to the roads for the holiday. But pump price increases could be limited if demand slows again following the holiday weekend.

Crude oil has moved above $115 a barrel due to fears of further global supply constraints caused by a European Union (EU) ban on Russian oil exports, AAA reported. And domestic gas demand may again start to climb as drivers fuel up for the three-month-long summer travel season which began over Memorial Day weekend.

Crude oil prices continued rising this week, as WTI hit $116.50 per barrel Wednesday with many international markets were even higher.

Crude prices rallied at the end of last week following news that the EU was seeking unanimous support of all 27 member countries to impose a ban on Russian oil later this year, AAA reported. On Monday, EU leaders announced they will ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

Diesel fuel prices continue creeping upward, but not at the pace of gasoline. Tennessee reported a new statewide record of $5.37 per gallon on Wednesday, but prices in this area remain higher. The average in Bristol and Kingsport reached a new record of $5.43 with Johnson City a penny more at $5.44, also a record.

The average price for diesel in Virginia was $5.61 Wednesday with Southwest Virginia less at $5.50 although some counties, including Tazewell and Wythe were about $5.60 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Those prices are comparable to mid-May levels after diesel prices saw a sharp increase early last month, AAA records show.

