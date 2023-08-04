Gasoline prices continue to reach new heights for this year, locally and nationally, but some experts believe the upward trend could soon begin to slow.

Across the Tri-Cities on Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas surpassed $3.40 this week, almost 40 cents per gallon higher than just one month ago. The average price was $3.41 in Bristol and Kingsport, Tennessee and $3.42 in Johnson City, according to AAA.

That is about 12 cents more per gallon than just one week ago while the average a month ago during the July 4th holiday peak driving period was $3.04 per gallon.

The average price across Tennessee was $3.48 on Thursday, up 13 cents in one week and 41 cents higher per gallon than one month ago, AAA reported.

Virginia’s average price was $3.65 on Thursday, also up 13 cents compared to last week and 35 cents higher than during the July 4th travel period, according to AAA. That outpaced the national average of $3.82, which is 11 cents more than the prior week and 29 cents more than the prior month.

According to GasBuddy.com, regular unleaded had a 50-cent price range difference in the Twin City on Thursday, from a low of $3.19 to a high of $3.59. In Kingsport prices ranged from $3.18 to $3.49 while Johnson City had the widest disparity, from a low of $2.92 to a high of $3.59.

Prices generally remained higher in Southwest Virginia, with averages ranging from $3.43 in Lee County to $3.60 in Buchanan County.

Diesel prices hovered around $4 per gallon in Southwest Virginia but were somewhat lower in East Tennessee, with averages of $3.86 per gallon in Johnson City and $3.90 in Bristol and Kingsport, according to AAA.

Pump prices have primarily risen due to the price of oil, which was near $80 per barrel last week, but has since softened recently, according to AAA.

“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.94 to 8.84 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.5 million bbl to 219.1 million bbl.

AAA expects lower gas demand and increasing supply is likely to help to slow price increases in the days ahead.

Despite increases, Tennessee fuel prices remain among the ten lowest in the U.S., according to AAA. The nation’s ten least expensive markets, on average, are Mississippi ($3.32), Louisiana ($3.43), Alabama ($3.45), Kentucky ($3.46), Ohio ($3.46), Tennessee ($3.48), Texas ($3.49), Arkansas ($3.49), South Carolina ($3.53) and Oklahoma ($3.56).