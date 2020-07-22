BRISTOL, Tenn. — Part of West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee was closed to traffic Tuesday as officials responded to a natural gas leak just outside the construction area for a Holiday Inn hotel near downtown.
The leak was reported around 10:40 a.m. after workers with Bristol Tennessee Essential Services hit a gas line, according to Tommy Castle, assistant chief of operations for Bristol Tennessee Fire Rescue.
No injuries were reported, and Atmos Energy also responded to the scene.
Leading up to the incident, BTES crews had been working to relocate a street light in conjunction with the hotel project.
“While crews were digging with substantial clearance from the located utility lines and in an area that had no markings showing underground facilities were in that location, BTES hit a gas line,” the utility said in a statement. “After hitting the line, BTES contacted the gas company and the proper authorities.”
Brannon Taylor, a spokesman for Atmos Energy, said one of the company’s smaller lines had been damaged, and they shut off gas in the area as crews responded to make repairs.
“Our first priority is the safety of the community and our employees, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone affected,” Taylor said.
West State Street between Volunteer Parkway and Bob Morrison Boulevard was temporarily closed during the response.
Local officials also evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution, Castle said.
