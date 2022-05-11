Gas, diesel prices continue to break all the records

Gasoline and diesel prices soared to new regional, state and national records Wednesday with no apparent end in sight.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas climbed to an average of $4.19 in the Bristol area Wednesday, up two cents from Tuesday and 21 cents from just one week ago, according to AAA. The average price for diesel also set a new record at $5.40, 19 cents higher than last week.

The Twin City’s price spread for gasoline was just 20 cents from lowest to highest on Wednesday, ranging from a low of $4.09 to a high of $4.29, according to GasBuddy.com.

The price spread for diesel in the Bristol area is a more common 60 cents, ranging from $5.09 to $5.69 with most reporting locations in the $5.30 to $5.45 range, according to GasBuddy.com.

Price spreads are typically 50 cents or more in any given market.

Rising crude oil prices and other factors are being blamed for the near-continuous price hikes over the past three months.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

The new national record average for unleaded gas came Wednesday at $4.40 per gallon, according to AAA, while the national average price for diesel hit $5.53.

Five states reported an average gas price below $4 per gallon and nine were $4.60 per gallon or higher with California checking in at $5.84 average for gas and $6.50 for diesel, according to AAA.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com, tweeted Tuesday that the national average for gas could reach $4.62 per gallon by August.

The average price for unleaded in Tennessee was a new record $4.15 Wednesday, up 20 cents from one week ago. Today’s average price of $5.33 for diesel is a fraction less than the record established Tuesday, rising about 12 cents over the past week, according to AAA.

The Kingsport average price was $4.11 for unleaded and $5.32 for diesel on Wednesday, AAA reported. The price spread for unleaded ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.39 with diesel ranging from $5.09 to $5.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

AAA reported Johnson City averages were $4.16 for unleaded and $5.32 for diesel.

Prices were generally below $4.20 per gallon across most Southwest Virginia counties, except Buchanan where the average price for unleaded was $4.30, AAA reported.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.2 million barrels of crude oil to 228.6 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.74 million barrels per day to 8.86 million barrels per day. Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel, according to the AAA statement.

International crude prices ranged from $105 to $108 per barrel on Wednesday, according to the website OilPrice.com.

