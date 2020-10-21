BRISTOL, Tenn. — Life at home was never easy for Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, according to many who knew of her situation. She just never let it show.

“I think anytime you lose somebody as young as her, your heart breaks,” Tennessee High softball coach Jenn Testa said. “I can tell you, I think all of our hearts are just a little bit more broken just because of the type of person Gabby was.

“I have been in coaching for 15 years, and she honestly is the best person I have ever met. She was such a sweet, kind soul. She went out of her way to make everybody feel special and everybody feel loved.”

The 17-year-old Tennessee High senior died on Saturday in what police have called a murder-suicide involving her mother and stepfather in Bristol, Tennessee.

“Just a sweetheart, one of the sweetest, kindest-hearted people you would ever meet,” said Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade, who first became familiar with Kennedy when she was a student at Vance Middle School. “That is just the way she was with everybody. No matter how tough your day was when you saw her, she had that smile on her face, and it just changed your mind about things at that point. She was just one of the sweetest girls that you will ever meet, and she wore it. She wore it on her face.

Ben Talley I taught Gabby at Van Pelt Elementary School in both 4th and 5th grade. We stayed in touch. I just looked back at the last message she sent me, “I love you, Mr. T.! I always will!” Indeed, that was Gabby’s constant message to the world ... a message of love, to everybody she ever met. For those of you who were blessed enough to know her, please don’t let her death be in vain. Love everybody, like Gabby. See good in bad, like Gabby. Find light where there is none, like Gabby. Those things are not easy for me to do right now. But in honor and memory of this sweetest of little girls, I will keep trying ... until I can again. “I love you, too, Gabby. I always will.” — Ben Talley, teacher at Bristol Virginia Public Schools and Bristol Herald Courier columnist

“Everybody is just in shock,” Wade added. “It is just one of those things, it is just tragic for everybody right now to face.”

Kennedy played softball at Tennessee High, having first been drawn to the game by Virginia High senior Harley Holmes, who was at a makeshift memorial on Monday set up in Kennedy’s parking space at Tennessee High.

“The most positive kid you will ever meet,” said Holmes, who had been Kennedy’s best friend for most of the last decade. “I gave her the passion for softball. I definitely did. I started playing, and I went to practice so much that she had to start playing.

“As a ballplayer, she was the biggest cheerleader, the biggest supporter there is.”

Corey Wolfe, a 2019 graduate of Tennessee High, was also at the school, reflecting on a close relationship with Kennedy and the dreams that she shared with him, while keeping their correspondence secret from her stepfather.

“She put a lot of those [dreams] in the letters that I would have to go behind her house and get because we would have to secretly communicate them,” Wolfe said. “She would hop the fence in the backyard and set it down in the cul de sac, and I would come by and pick it up.

“She would paint pictures for me and write letters, all sorts of stuff, and I still have them all to this day, a few of them hanging up in my room.”

Wolfe said it wasn’t difficult to be drawn to Kennedy.

“It was definitely her persistence to make sure that not only me but people like her and everyone around her were as humanly happy as they could possibly be despite her situation,” Wolfe said.

Kennedy had also spent two years working at Food City on Virginia Avenue, having left about a month ago to focus on academics and to enjoy her senior year with friends, according to Food City manager Eric Sandefur, whose daughter, Breanna, was a senior teammate and friend with Kennedy.

“Her and my daughter were, like, best friends. They all played softball together, and she was just the most bubbly, giggly person there ever was,” said Sandefur, who wore a purple ribbon on Monday in Kennedy’s honor. “She was just a great, great person. She was good with customers, she was good with people. She never met a stranger.”

Sandefur, whose phone is full of softball pictures, many of which include Kennedy, was stunned upon learning of her tragic death.

“It is just horrible. It breaks my heart. Outside of work, the softball community is kind of close where they played travel ball. They all get to know each other real good, and it just doesn’t seem real. It is horrible,” said Sandefur, who said Kennedy had aspired to a career in the medical field. “I knew there were issues because her and my daughter had talked about some things. It is bad — it is bad for us, it is bad for the kids. My daughter, she can’t understand why. They are in shock still.”

A candlelight vigil was held for Kennedy on Sunday night at Rotary Field in Bristol, Tennessee, which is where the Vikings’ softball team hosts home games.

It was a fitting site, according to Testa, who said that Kennedy was the first person to meet new players at practice and was also sure to get phone numbers to include every player in group texts for team activities.

“I know some people, if you don’t know her, you don’t truly understand it, but that is just how she was,” Testa said. “She sent our players every morning a Bible verse and a devotion just to start them off to have a good day. What is so crazy is, when you are part of a team, a lot of those things happen naturally because you get super close with people like that, and you feel comfortable doing those types of things.

“What I have found out in the last couple of days is she did that kind of stuff with so many other students and so many other people at our school. I am in just in awe at the type of person that she was. It is heartbreaking.”

Eric Bullock, a fellow employee at Food City, certainly agreed, having seen the impact Kennedy made away from school and the softball diamond.

“I didn’t know her outside of work, but as far as coming in and people talking to her and just interacting with customers, any strangers, she was just an absolute sweetheart,” Bullock said. “She would go out of her way to do anything for anyone. She would not talk back or anything.

“Everybody that she came in contact with just left happy. Nobody had any kind of beef with her or anything. I kind of wish I was on that level myself. It is something you aspire to be that she had already made happen for herself.”

Testa was especially impressed with how Kennedy was able to live such a positive life when life at home wasn’t so good.

“I think that is the other thing, even more so knowing the struggles there and just what she came to school with every day and just the positive light that she was every day in spite of all that is just unbelievable to me,” Testa said. “Just to think that somebody so young could be going through such turmoil but come to school and want to make your day better, and that is what she did.

“I am just in awe. I always knew she was special, but to hear all of this and to hear she was that for so many people, it is amazing. It is incredible.”

Testa feels like Kennedy certainly lived her life to the fullest and tried to improve the lives of everyone around her.

“For somebody to make everybody feel that way, everybody they are around, to make them feel so special, it is unbelievable to me, and I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to coach her, and I wish I would have had another year with her and even beyond,” Testa said. “Just what an awesome person.

“I will tell you one thing, she definitely inspired me to live my life thoroughly and to be as much like her as I can.”

