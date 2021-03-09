'Gabby Act' seeks to change Tennessee domestic violence laws

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Crawford introduced the legislation, the lawmaker said that he didn’t come up with the idea: The person behind it is 19-year-old Bristol, Tennessee resident Trevor Lee.

Lee, now a student at East Tennessee State University, said Gabby was a grade below him at Tennessee High School. Not long after the murders, he found himself talking to family and friends of Gabby and her mother about “what went wrong in their situation that we could fix in the future,” he said.

“I’ve been in contact with [Gabby’s] close friends and her family, her dad, cousins, aunts, grandparents,” Lee said. “They were explaining to me where they saw the system fail, so we tried to [come up with something that] could fill the holes that definitely were there in their situation.”

Lee said he emailed every state representative in Tennessee with some initial ideas he had for the bill. Few responded, but Crawford was one of them, and the state representative’s legislative assistants helped Lee draft the initial text, he said.

Crawford stressed that, in its current draft form, the bill has some constitutional and fiscal weak spots that need to be smoothed out before it can pass. But he said he filed it to keep it at the top of his mind and plans to “work really hard on it this session.”