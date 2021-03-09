'Gabby Act' seeks to change Tennessee domestic violence laws

The brutal murders of a Bristol, Tennessee teenager and her mother have inspired a bill that could change how the state handles domestic violence and child abuse cases.
Last October, 17-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy and her mother, Kristina Robinson, were shot to death inside their Trammell Road home by Robinson’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, before he killed himself, according to police.
On Feb. 24, state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, filed the “Gabby Act” in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
House Bill 1526 proposes to create a domestic violence and child abuse task force within the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to draft text of the measure posted to online legislation tracking site LegiScan.
In its draft form, the measure would authorize the new task force to assist local law enforcement agencies with domestic violence and child abuse cases, and even require that assistance in some situations — for example, when local agencies fail to serve an arrest warrant related to such a case within 72 hours.
The measure’s goal is to “ward off more of the domestic violence” that took Gabby Kennedy and Kristina Robinson’s lives in October, Crawford said.
“It was devastating to our community,” he said.
While Crawford introduced the legislation, the lawmaker said that he didn’t come up with the idea: The person behind it is 19-year-old Bristol, Tennessee resident Trevor Lee.
Lee, now a student at East Tennessee State University, said Gabby was a grade below him at Tennessee High School. Not long after the murders, he found himself talking to family and friends of Gabby and her mother about “what went wrong in their situation that we could fix in the future,” he said.
“I’ve been in contact with [Gabby’s] close friends and her family, her dad, cousins, aunts, grandparents,” Lee said. “They were explaining to me where they saw the system fail, so we tried to [come up with something that] could fill the holes that definitely were there in their situation.”
Lee said he emailed every state representative in Tennessee with some initial ideas he had for the bill. Few responded, but Crawford was one of them, and the state representative’s legislative assistants helped Lee draft the initial text, he said.
Crawford stressed that, in its current draft form, the bill has some constitutional and fiscal weak spots that need to be smoothed out before it can pass. But he said he filed it to keep it at the top of his mind and plans to “work really hard on it this session.”
“I think it’s great that we have citizen input,” he said of the measure. “We’ve just got to get it to where we can pass it in the House.”
Since working with Crawford on the “Gabby Act,” Lee said he’s also gotten together with a few friends to form the Gabby Foundation — a nonprofit aiming to raise awareness about child abuse.
“These issues are more prevalent than people see, and it’s time that we step up for the people that need it most,” Lee said.
