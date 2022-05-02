Future of troubled utility district remains cloudy

The future of a Bristol, Tennessee utility district is up in the air nearly a month after a report was published alleging potential mismanagement by district leaders.

The Tennessee Utility Management Review Board (UMRB) is moving forward with the process of removing commissioners of the South Fork Utility District (SFUD) at the recommendation of review board staff, which stated it is not confident that the district remaining a sole utility is in the customers’ best interest.

“Board staff finds that the SFUD commissioners should immediately be removed from their positions,” stated the review board’s April 28 meeting agenda.

SFUD has been under fire since an investigation by the Tennessee comptroller of the Treasury (COT) found the district and its two previous entities made more than $1.6 million in “questionable payments” to the district manager or businesses in which he had ownership interest from May 2018 to June 2021. The report also highlighted a series of potential conflict of interest violations, as well as the district’s lack of formal purchasing and personnel policies.

The comptroller's report has prompted calls from elected officials and customers for district commissioners and its manager Garry Smith to resign. According to John Dunn, director of communications at COT, just one commissioner, Jim Graham, has resigned.

SFUD scheduled a meeting to vote in favor of merging with the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) last week; however, no commissioners showed up and the meeting turned into a public forum. The meeting was also called in order to address the potential resignation of Smith and to vote on a new management agreement with Tennessee Utility Assistance LLC, according to the UMRB agenda.

SFUD customer Keith Lunsford said the no-show was actually a good thing.

“Initially it was disappointing, but it was really the best thing that they could do for the district,” Lunsford said. “If they had shown up, they would have been ... forced to vote on something that they didn't want to vote on.”

At the meeting-turned-forum, some SFUD customers supported the district remaining independent, while others brought up potentially merging with the Blountville Utility District (BUD) or the City of Bristol, according to the review board’s meeting agenda.

Lunsford said the make-shift forum led review board staff to add options to their recommendations.

If SFUD does not voluntarily merge with another entity, the UMRB is directing the district to commission a feasibility study into a potential merger with BBCUD, BUD or the city. SFUD must produce a contract for the study by June 17 and a completed study by Dec. 16, although a six-month extension may be allotted.

According to Dunn, the UMRB is working to find a date for a contested case hearing to be held in front of an administrative law judge in order to move forward with the potential removal of SFUD commissioners.

