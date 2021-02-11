Future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to host blood drive today and Friday

BRISTOL, Va. — The future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will host a blood drive today and Friday.

The drive is a joint effort of Marsh Regional Blood Center, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Bristol Herald Courier. It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the former Sears building at the Bristol Mall — site of the future Hard Rock property.

Each donor will receive a special-edition event T-shirt and complimentary snack.

Donors will undergo a screening and eligibility check inside the old Sears building, while the actual donation will take place on one of Marsh Regional’s mobile donation units, according to the statement.

To help ensure physical distancing and infection prevention, Marsh encourages donors to make an appointment to give by calling 423-652-0014 or visiting www.marshblood.com. Walk-ins will be accommodated as available, and all eligible blood donors are invited to attend.

Additionally, donors are required to wear a cloth face covering at all times in collection centers or on mobile units. If donors do not bring their own face covering, Marsh Regional will provide one.