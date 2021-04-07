Future Hard Rock casino hosting blood drive Monday

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting a blood drive Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The blood drive will be held at the future home of the casino at 500 Gate City Highway, in Bristol, Virginia, which is the former location of the Bristol Mall.

Appointments are preferred. To set up an appointment, call 423-652-0014 or visit www.marshblood.com.

Walk-ins will be accommodated as capacity allows. All donors will receive a snack and an exclusive Hard Rock T-shirt.