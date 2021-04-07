 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Future Hard Rock casino hosting blood drive Monday
0 comments

Future Hard Rock casino hosting blood drive Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting a blood drive Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The blood drive will be held at the future home of the casino at 500 Gate City Highway, in Bristol, Virginia, which is the former location of the Bristol Mall.

Appointments are preferred. To set up an appointment, call 423-652-0014 or visit www.marshblood.com.

Walk-ins will be accommodated as capacity allows. All donors will receive a snack and an exclusive Hard Rock T-shirt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Virginia localities with the most COVID-19 cases during the first 12 months of the pandemic

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Virginia localities with the most COVID-19 cases during the first 12 months of the pandemic

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Virginia localities with the most COVID-19 cases during the first 12 months of the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts