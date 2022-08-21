Funds from opioid lawsuit begin flowing to area localities

Area municipalities have begun receiving payments from a 2018 lawsuit that won damages from opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmaceutical companies to help compensate for the devastating effects the pain killers caused individuals, families and society throughout Southwest Virginia.

Washington County, Virginia, has received more than $40,000 as part of a class-action lawsuit against the opioid manufacturers .

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 in Washington County Circuit Court and, after joining with multiple plaintiffs, was later transferred to federal court in Ohio, Lucy Phillips, the Washington County attorney said.

The multi-party lawsuit sought money from opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmaceutical companies in response to the burden the scourge of opioid abuse has placed on local governments, including law enforcement, the education system and health care facilities, Phillips said.

“It’s a huge, federal, class-action lawsuit,” Phillips said.

Several other local governments have also joined the suit, including the city of Bristol, Virginia. Bristol City Manager Randy Eads said the city expects to receive about $17,000 as the first of what is expected to be several payments.

Other localities across Southwest Virginia involved in the suit with Washington County include the city of Norton, Dickenson County, and Lee County

Payments are being administered by the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority and are based on a number of factors, including how many emergency room visits have involved opioid abuse, Phillips said.

So far, the county has received $40,500.84 in the first payment.

“There are going to be multiple settlements. It is over several years. There are a number of defendants involved. It is a moving target right now,” Phillips said. “At this point, the Washington County Board of Supervisors has a tentative plan to establish a committee to decide how the funds will be spent.”

According to Phillips, the Washington County Board of Supervisors is slated to discuss the matter at a meeting in September or October.