FUNDRAISER: Regional virtual food drive honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A team of community organizers and mayors announced an online fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia on Monday, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“We know that Dr. King was fixated on issues such as hunger and, generally speaking, poverty, so it seemed to be appropriate that we work with [those food banks],” said Adam Dickson, who helped organize the event.
The fundraiser, which runs through Jan. 31, was announced via a Facebook video featuring comments from Dickson and a string of other MLK Day Jr. event coordinators and nonprofit leaders from the region. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable also spoke, along with both Bristol mayors and leaders from other local cities and counties.
Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest, reiterated what she’s been saying for months now: Food banks are seeing a huge spike in demand amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since the pandemic, we have seen a 20% increase in food insecurity in Northeast Tennessee,” Chafin said. “… just in 10 months, we have had a 142% increase over the year prior, from [distributing] 4.7 million meals in [2019]…to 11,600,000 [over that 10-month period] this year.”
Tracey Edwards, Second Harvest’s community relations manager, said that Dickson originally proposed the fundraiser as a traditional food drive with physical pickup locations, but the group shifted to an online format because of the pandemic.
She said that raising money online could actually mean more food for both Second Harvest and Feeding Southwest Virginia.
“Instead of [the food price being] two cans for a dollar, we can provide four meals for a dollar because of the buying power we have through being part of Feeding America, a national [food bank] network,” Edwards said.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Edwards said the fundraiser had received $4,265 in donations.
Dickson serves as a member of Johnson City’s MLK planning committee, supervisor of the city’s Langston Centre and vice mayor for the town of Jonesborough. The food bank fundraiser was the first collaboration he’s seen between MLK Day Jr. event organizers around the region, he said, adding that he hopes it helps feed local residents who are struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic.
Dickson said he also hopes that more regional-level collaboration between the event’s organizers could draw attention to “issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI”—a term referring to the growing push to make institutions of all shapes and sizes more welcoming to people from diverse communities and backgrounds.
