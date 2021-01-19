FUNDRAISER: Regional virtual food drive honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A team of community organizers and mayors announced an online fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia on Monday, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We know that Dr. King was fixated on issues such as hunger and, generally speaking, poverty, so it seemed to be appropriate that we work with [those food banks],” said Adam Dickson, who helped organize the event.

The fundraiser, which runs through Jan. 31, was announced via a Facebook video featuring comments from Dickson and a string of other MLK Day Jr. event coordinators and nonprofit leaders from the region. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable also spoke, along with both Bristol mayors and leaders from other local cities and counties.

Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest, reiterated what she’s been saying for months now: Food banks are seeing a huge spike in demand amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen a 20% increase in food insecurity in Northeast Tennessee,” Chafin said. “… just in 10 months, we have had a 142% increase over the year prior, from [distributing] 4.7 million meals in [2019]…to 11,600,000 [over that 10-month period] this year.”