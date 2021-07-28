Fueled by delta variant, new cases rising sharply in NE Tenn., less so in SW Va.

+2 Perfect storm brewing for region’s unvaccinated This region appears poised for a “significant” rise in COVID-19 cases, a local health official warned Tuesday.

Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled over the past week across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties when compared to the previous week.

A total of 499 new cases were reported across Northeast Tennessee during the past seven days, compared to 271 new cases the previous week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Those same counties reported 88 new cases during the first week of July.

The rise is also reflected in the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which climbed to 11.5%, or more than twice the positive testing rate of just two weeks ago.

“We’re dealing with the delta variant, which is twice as infectious as the United Kingdom strain, which was twice as infectious as the Wuhan strain. So we’re dealing with a bug that’s four times more infectious than the original strain, and it’s just now moving into our area,” Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said Tuesday. “The delta strain has now become the predominant strain in Tennessee, and we’re seeing increased hospitalizations and numbers of cases.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, more than 95% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated against the virus, May said.