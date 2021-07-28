Fueled by delta variant, new cases rising sharply in NE Tenn., less so in SW Va.

This region appears poised for a “significant” rise in COVID-19 cases, a local health official warned Tuesday.
Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled over the past week across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties when compared to the previous week.
A total of 499 new cases were reported across Northeast Tennessee during the past seven days, compared to 271 new cases the previous week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Those same counties reported 88 new cases during the first week of July.
The rise is also reflected in the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which climbed to 11.5%, or more than twice the positive testing rate of just two weeks ago.
“We’re dealing with the delta variant, which is twice as infectious as the United Kingdom strain, which was twice as infectious as the Wuhan strain. So we’re dealing with a bug that’s four times more infectious than the original strain, and it’s just now moving into our area,” Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said Tuesday. “The delta strain has now become the predominant strain in Tennessee, and we’re seeing increased hospitalizations and numbers of cases.”
To date, more than 95% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated against the virus, May said.
Densely populated Washington and Sullivan counties each reported more than 100 new cases during the past week, compared to 58 apiece the week prior.
Sullivan reported 107 new cases, its seven-day positivity rate is 13.3%, and the county is adding an average of 15 new cases per day over the past two weeks compared to five cases per day during the first two weeks of July. Washington County added 115 new cases in the past week, raising its rate to 13 new cases daily over the past 14 days, compared to three new cases per day over the previous two weeks. Its testing positivity average was 10.4%.
Hawkins County had the region’s highest test positivity rate, at 17.6% over the past seven days, while the county added nearly nine new cases daily over the past two weeks.
Tennessee’s seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%. Health officials stress that less than 5% is required to limit community spread.
Northeast Tennessee has over 750 active COVID cases — the highest number since a spring surge — led by Sullivan with 192, Washington County with 163 and Hawkins County with 103, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Case rates are considerably lower in Southwest Virginia, where 152 new cases were diagnosed during the past seven days. Washington County reported 35 new cases during the past week. Wythe County had 25 and Bristol, Virginia, 24, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Seven localities remained in single digits for new cases. Virginia doesn’t report active cases.
New cases are reflected in a rise of the seven-day testing positivity rate as Mount Rogers Health District, which includes the localities with the highest case numbers, was at 7.1% Tuesday, compared to 4% in the LENOWISCO District and 2.7% in Cumberland Plateau. The statewide average was 4.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
