From Wise County to the queen with love

As news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing was announced to the public Thursday, Sept. 8, Michael Gardner, a devout fan of the queen from Wise County, Virginia, was shocked, but not surprised to hear the news. He was aware she had been dealing with a few health issues in the recent past.

"I was at work and heard the news that she was not well. The palace had released a statement saying that she was under medical supervision, and by then, it kind of got out that the family was on their way to Balmoral," Gardner said. "Even though she was 96, even though her health had not been as good in the last few months, it came as a shock, to be honest with you."

For Gardner, Queen Elizabeth II transcended her role as a British monarch, who through her dedication and unshakeable resolve to perform her duties was present, alongside key figures at almost every historical moment of importance in our time.

“To me, it was less a thing of the monarchy. I mean, I'm not one to really at all support the idea of hereditary privilege. It was more I think that the queen herself transcended the monarchy. It was a matter of her as an individual,” Gardner said. “It was just a respect of her dedication to duty. She just had an unshakable resolve. I mean one of the great things about her I think is, you know, she had seen every major world crisis from the Great Depression and World War II, all the way up until COVID.”

Gardner's fandom for Queen Elizabeth II is no secret to his work colleagues, friends, and family, who, upon hearing the news of her passing, began sending him messages of comfort and care.

"One of the nicest things that's happened within the last week or so was, those who do know me well knew when they heard the news that I would obviously take it hard. So, all kinds of friends and former coworkers, people I haven't even talked to in years, have reached out to me through (Facebook) Messenger or called me to kind of check up on me and make sure that I'm alright," Gardner said. "That's been very, very touching."

For Gardner, 2019 was a special year because he wrote his first of two letters to the queen.

In his first letter to Queen Elizabeth II, Gardner, who was not sure he would get a response, wrote to her about their shared love of the equestrian world and recounted his experience attending the Kentucky Derby as a child, an event that the queen was known to enjoy.

"I had been to the Kentucky Derby a couple of times when I was younger, and the queen has always been very interested in horses and equestrian things. So, when I wrote the first letter, I thought maybe that would be my token that might get me a response," Gardner said. "I think it was November or so of that year. I got that response back."

At the start of 2022, Gardner, who, besides being a big Queen Elizabeth II fan, is also a photographer, sent the queen a second letter, which included a print of one of his own photos as a gift, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

"I have been doing photography for a couple of years now, and one of my friends at work suggested that I take a canvas print of one of my pictures and send it to the queen," Gardner said. "This year was her Platinum Jubilee. It was 70 years on the throne. So, I sent it for that occasion."

Gardner has framed both the letters he received in response from the queen's Office.

"From day one, when I got them, I was amazed and framed both of them. For example, one's in my office at work, the other's in my home office," Gardner said. "Of course, now that she's gone, they're even more precious to me."

Gardner will be taking off work Monday, to pay his respects and fully devote his attention to watching the funeral.

"I am actually planning on taking off work that day. And just to kind of pay my respects that way, I can fully devote my attention to watching her funeral as a final farewell to the queen," Gardner said.