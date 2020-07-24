ABINGDON, Va. — The Friends of Southwest Virginia has received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corp. Destination Marketing Organizations WanderLove Recovery Grant Program.
The grant is for organizations heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives. A total of 90 organizations were awarded, including the Abingdon organization.
“When determining our campaign and choosing our feeder markets, we have paid close attention to regions with rising COVID-19 cases and will market the region according to the ever-evolving research and changing landscape to ensure both the continued success of the creative economy in Southwest Virginia while balancing the health and safety of the region,” said Chris Cannon, Friends of Southwest Virginia’s executive director.
