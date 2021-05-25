 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday deadline to submit application for absentee ballot to be sent by mail in Bristol, Virginia
0 comments

Friday deadline to submit application for absentee ballot to be sent by mail in Bristol, Virginia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. – Friday, May 28, is the final day to submit an application to request an absentee ballot be sent by mail for the June 8 Democratic primary election, according to city General Registrar Penny Limburg.

Early voting will continue at the Office of Elections at City Hall through June 5, via the drive-thru window or in the office. The office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., but closed on Memorial Day. To vote in the city, individuals must be registered city voters. A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts