Friday deadline to submit application for absentee ballot to be sent by mail in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. – Friday, May 28, is the final day to submit an application to request an absentee ballot be sent by mail for the June 8 Democratic primary election, according to city General Registrar Penny Limburg.

Early voting will continue at the Office of Elections at City Hall through June 5, via the drive-thru window or in the office. The office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., but closed on Memorial Day. To vote in the city, individuals must be registered city voters. A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person.