FREE TUITION: State-wide Re-Employ Virginians program can be found at Virginia Highlands CC

ABINGDON, Va. —-A free college tuition program is offering a Bristol, Virginia, mother new options for the future.
After applying for unemployment benefits this summer, Erika Young, 38, began hunting for a secure job that would offer good wages plus health benefits.
She was getting discouraged until she learned about a new program that is helping Virginians get back on their feet by boosting employment.
The state-wide program is called Re-Employ Virginians and it can be found locally at Virginia Highlands Community College.
Virginians who are unemployed, furloughed and earning less due to COVID-19 can attend Virginia Highlands Community College with tuition and fees completely covered.
Deadline to apply for the program is Dec. 14.
The program is being supported by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $30-million fund made available by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
“This program is really an incredible opportunity in the midst of very difficult times,” said Kellie Crowe, coordinator of public relations and marketing at the community college.
“More than 1.1 million Virginians have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began. Sadly, many of these jobs aren’t coming back any time soon. This grant provides Virginians with the ability to level up their skills or train for a new high-demand career. Without a doubt, it’s a game changer.”
Crowe said the opportunity is so important that the college has dedicated an academic advisor to work solely with students who apply. “We want to make sure we’re ready to serve every single person who’s eligible. That being said, I can’t emphasize enough just how important it is that those who might qualify contact us quickly so that we can get them enrolled by Dec. 14.”
Funding will cover tuition and fees in educational programs and workforce training at Virginia Highlands Community College in specified high-demand careers for the Spring 2021 semester.
Qualifying training opportunities range from information technology, electrical, HVAC, machining and welding to nursing, radiography, phlebotomy and emergency medical services. For a complete listing of eligible programs at Virginia Highlands Community College, visit vhcc.edu/rev.
“This opportunity is going to be amazing for my life,” said Young, who has set her sights on becoming a pharmacy technician.
“It’s been my dream job ever since I worked at a pharmacy but I didn’t qualify to be a technician because I lacked the training. I can’t wait to start the program in January,” she said.
Dr. Adam Hutchison, president of Virginia Highlands Community College, said the opportunity is for students who want careers in high demand jobs.
“We’re doing everything we can to reach as many Virginians as possible to help those who qualify. This opportunity can put someone back on the path to success in a high-demand field,” said Hutchinson.
To receive a voucher, a Virginia student must:
• have lost his or her job due to COVID-19 and received state unemployment benefits on or after Aug. 1, 2020, or
• have lost a full-time job because COVID-19 caused his or her place of employment to close or reduce staffing, and who is now working in a part-time job that pays less than $15 per hour.
Funding is not available to dual enrolled high school students.
Those choosing a short-term workforce training program would receive up to $1,500 applied to their student account. Those choosing to pursue a career studies certificate or an associate degree would have up to $1,500 as a part-time student or up to $3,000 as a full-time student applied to their student account.
Eligible students must be enrolled by Dec. 14 to qualify. To apply, visit vhcc.edu/rev.
Anyone interested in receiving a REV Training Voucher or needing to confirm eligibility, should contact Meghan Copenhaver at (276) 739-2518 or by emailing mcopenhaver@vhcc.edu.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
