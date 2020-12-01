FREE TUITION: State-wide Re-Employ Virginians program can be found at Virginia Highlands CC

“We’re doing everything we can to reach as many Virginians as possible to help those who qualify. This opportunity can put someone back on the path to success in a high-demand field,” said Hutchinson.

To receive a voucher, a Virginia student must:

• have lost his or her job due to COVID-19 and received state unemployment benefits on or after Aug. 1, 2020, or

• have lost a full-time job because COVID-19 caused his or her place of employment to close or reduce staffing, and who is now working in a part-time job that pays less than $15 per hour.

Funding is not available to dual enrolled high school students.

Those choosing a short-term workforce training program would receive up to $1,500 applied to their student account. Those choosing to pursue a career studies certificate or an associate degree would have up to $1,500 as a part-time student or up to $3,000 as a full-time student applied to their student account.

Eligible students must be enrolled by Dec. 14 to qualify. To apply, visit vhcc.edu/rev.

Anyone interested in receiving a REV Training Voucher or needing to confirm eligibility, should contact Meghan Copenhaver at (276) 739-2518 or by emailing mcopenhaver@vhcc.edu.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.